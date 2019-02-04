|
Roberta J. Bobbie Sylvia, 76, passed away peace- fully on Friday, February 1, 2019 after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Richard E. Sylvia. Roberta was born in New Haven, CT and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rosalina (Goulart) Farinha. Roberta attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of the Pondville School of Nurs- ing. She dedicated her career to nursing, and was employed as a charge nurse at Marion Manor in Taunton for over 32 years. Roberta also sang in the Taunton Choir for many years and enjoyed, playing cards, gardening and dancing. She was a avid New England Patriots fan and also enjoyed music, being by the water, and camping trips with her family. Roberta cherished every minute she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she will be deeply missed. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, David, Brian and Gary Sylvia and his fiance Peggy Iandoli all of Taunton; brother, Paul Farinha and his wife Maureen of E. Taunton and Nancy Ryan of Taunton; grandchildren, Victoria and Nathan and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Richard E. Sylvia, Jr. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Anthony Church, 126 School St., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robertas memory may be made to the Taunton Nursing Home 350 Norton Ave., Tau- nton, MA 02780 or the MA , 473 South St. W., #13, Raynham, MA 02767. To light a memorial candle, sign there online guestbook or for facility and church directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019