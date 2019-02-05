|
Veronica (Braga) McGuire, age 59 of North Dighton, passed away on February 2, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the beloved mother of Chad Braga and wife Jennifer of NH. Veronica was born in Taunton, the loving daughter of Edmund and Elaine (Pine) Braga, and wife of David McGuire. Before her illness, Mrs. McGuire was employed as a Phlebotomist with Compass Medical. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and the outdoors. Besides her parents and son, Veronica is survived by a grandson Kristofer Feehan. She was the sister of Jeffrey Braga of Taunton, Sharon Vieiria of FL, Todd Braga and Lori McCloud both of Dighton. She also leaves several nieces nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. A grave- side service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 1 pm in the Dighton Unita- rian Church Cemetery 2036 Elm Street in Dighton. Relatives and friends may meet directly at the Cemetery at 12:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to a charity of ones choice in Veronicas memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sym- pathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019