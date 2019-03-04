William P. Moore, 96, of Berkley, passed away peace- fully on the evening of March 1, 2019. Bill was the husband of seventy-one years to Mildred P. Mil (Parry) Moore. Born in Winthrop, MA, he was the third child of Harold E Moore and Helen (Margeson) Moore. He came to Sharon MA as a boy, built his own home with his own hands, next to his parents, and lived there until 1988, when he and Mil moved to Berkeley, MA. He was a member of the Sharon Congregational Church, and more recently the Berkley Community Church, where he sang in the choir. Bill was always fascinated with machines, and with wind powered transportation. He was a small plane pilot and loved to fly and to sail. After a stint in the Coast Guard during WWII, he went to work for his father at HE Moore Co. in South Boston. Bill is remembered for his quiet kindness, and his skill as a craftsman. He built boats, clocks, furniture and more for his family. His love of the sea has been passed onto his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bill would often say, he was grateful for a good long life filled with blessings. Survivors besides his wife are and his 5 children, Deborah Moore Williams, (Andrew), William P Moore Jr. (Jane), Richard E Moore (Carolyn), Thomas P. Moore (Annette) and Douglas E Moore (Christine). He had 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Helen V. Moore Legrand and brother Harold E Moore Jr. He had numerous nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home 350 Somerset ave., Taunton, followed by a Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10am in the Berkeley Congregational Church, 13 South Main Street, Berkley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow with Military Honors in the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Berkley Congregational Church, c/o the building Fund. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary