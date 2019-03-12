|
Wilma Joyce (Campbell) Byrne passed away peacefully from the effects of Alzheimer's disease on March 2, 2019 in Bridgewater, NJ.
She was 84 years old.
Born in Taunton on April 7, 1934, she was a graduate of the class of 1951 from St Mary's High School and attended Bryant College for a year. Before her marriage she worked as a legal secretary in Providence Industrial Trust Tower.
Wilma, a homemaker, was a longtime bookkeeper to her husband's business and late an employee of Chemical Bank. She was devoted theater, music and opera goer. She loved museums, film, the outdoors (in Moderation) and the company of friends. Formerly a resident of Mountain Lakes and Denville, NJ, she was a long-time member of St. Catherine of Siena parish and an ardent member of St Elizabeth-St Brigid and a former member of Annunciation of the Lord parish in Taunton. Wilma is predeceased by her husband of 52 years the late Terence J. Byrne.
She is survived by her sons Scott, Michael and Sean, her sister in-law Filomena R. Campbell, beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Wednesday, March 13th at 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton at 11 AM. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Interment St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton.
In lieu of flowers donations in Wilma's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601-7633 or the Lt. Murphy Scholarship at Stonehill College in Easton, MA.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019