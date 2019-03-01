VENICE, Fla. — Anne Anderson, age 93, who lived in Venice, Florida, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Annabel T. Anderson was born to Joe and Doris Towers in Churdan, Iowa on September 18, 1925.

Anne had two brothers, Duane Towers and David Towers. She grew up in Churdan, a small farming community in Iowa, while supporting her brothers' love for baseball. She was also Class Valedictorian at the age of 16.

Anne then moved to another small town in Ohio, West Milton, where she was the editor of the West Milton Record and wrote the column Aces 'N Spaces.

She met Samuel C. Anderson in West Milton, married and had three boys.

Annabel loved baseball, dancing, and playing cards.

She was gifted with the ability to travel the world with her husband, Samuel and three sons.

Anne was the epitome of an intelligent, modest, and humorous woman who experienced life at her fullest potential. Anne

Anderson will be joining her parents Joe and Doris Towers, her brother Duane Towers, and her husband Samuel Anderson, boyfriend Doc, and her son Rick Anderson in heaven.

She is survived by her two sons Michael Anderson and James Anderson; four grandchildren, Chase Anderson, Nikki Anderson, Ryan Anderson, and Samantha Anderson. Anne is also survived by three great grandchildren: Caleb Anderson, Macy Anderson, and Ian Newland.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Online memories of Anne may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.