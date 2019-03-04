DE PERE, Wisc. — Arthur Allen Good, age 90, of De Pere, Wisconsin, formerly of Piqua, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, in his residence. Arthur was born in Detroit, Mich., on Dec. 31, 1928.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Franklin and Lelia Mary (Prentiss) Good; sisters Josephine Edith Good and Barbara Mary Ann Good; and brothers Albert Edward Good and Robert Edward Good.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Mary (Kerlanoff) Good; and children John (Vicki) Good, Melissa (Robert) Gerrior, Chris (Sandy) Good, and Thad Good.

Arthur served in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. Arthur then moved to a rural farm in Fletcher, Ohio, and began attending St. James Episcopal Church in Piqua. Arthur and Rose were members of St. James for 50 years before relocating to the Green Bay, Wisc., area.

Arthur was a cradle Episcopalian, and after retirement, was ordained to the Vocational Deaconate in the Episcopal Church on Oct. 26, 1996, in the Diocese of Southern Ohio. In 2002, Arthur was inducted into the Episcopal Society of St. Simeon and St. Anna. Arthur was Canonically Resident in the Diocese of Fond du Lac, Wisc., and served as a deacon with St. Anne's Episcopal Church in De Pere.

To pay his tuition to Cass Tech High School, Arthur worked as an usher at the elegant Fox Theater in downtown Detroit, and then operated an,elevator at the General Motors headquarters building. Arthur retired from Aerovent, Inc., Piqua, Ohio, as Human Resource Manager after 39 years of employment.

Arthur served on the Secretarial Studies advisory committee at Edison State Community College, Piqua; was an active leader in The Boy Scouts of America; sang in church choirs and Barber Shop Quartets and was a member of SPEBSQSA; and was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and the Sons of the American Revolution. Arthur supported The American Red Cross, donating over 6 gallons of blood.

A Memorial Eucharist will be celebrated at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, De Pere, by the Rt. Rev. Matthew A. Gunter on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 12-1:45 p.m. at the church.

Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, De Pere, or St. James Episcopal Church, Piqua. Or donate to Parkland Music Dept. – A. Good Memorial, Ashwaubenon, Wisc., or Piqua Music Dept. – A. Good Memorial, Piqua, to purchase musical instruments for students.