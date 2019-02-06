TROY — Barbara Ann Permenter, age 81, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born on May 1, 1937 to the late Ralph & Mildred (Stevenson) Roush in Manchester, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gary and Steve Roush.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Fred Permenter of Troy; children Robynn Permenter of Troy, Jeffery Permenter of Troy, Terri (Todd) Frasher of West Milton, Jon Gregory (Janet) Permenter of Omaha, NE, and Lori (Sheldon) Terrel of Troy; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and brother Dwaine (Judy) Roush of Troy.

Barbara was very active in the Miami Valley Cub and Boy Scouts Council for many years. She also was a member of the Miami County YMCA and she loved crocheting and dancing especially square dancing and clogging.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Laura. The family will receive friends from 2-5 PM on Sunday, February 10 at the funeral home.

