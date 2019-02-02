TIPP CITY — Billie J. Brinkman, age 70 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Friday, February 01, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton.

Born January 10, 1949 in Columbus, OH to William and Adalyn {Barston} Watt.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John E. Brinkman in 2007.

Billie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Bashore, and son, Edward (Caitlyn) Brinkman and grandchildren, Blake & Brooke Bashore and Evan & Adalyn Brinkman.

Billie was retired from the Tipp City School District where she had worked as the secretary to the superintendent.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and American Legion Post #586.

She enjoyed playing euchre in her card club, loved to travel, going to casinos for fun and she had accomplished all the things on her "bucket list"

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and one hour prior to the mass on Tuesday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH; Father R. Marc Sherlock, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Billie to the American Legion Auxiliary #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed to www.fringsandbayliff.com