BRADFORD — Bonnie Lou Bubeck, age 64, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center. Bonnie was born on June 7, 1954, in Piqua to the (late) Harry and Carrie (Fowler) Sargent.

She retired as Administrator Assistant at Covington Care Center with 30 years of service; enjoyed crossword puzzles; loved gardening and baking; loved her fish pond; but most of all she loved her family.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie Dean Bubeck in 2018; three sisters, Wanda Crick, Connie Baumgardner and Marietta Goubeaux; and four brothers, Michael, Frank, Ronnie and Dewain Sargent.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Bubeck of Versailles, Jeremy and Sarah Bubeck of Bradford; four grandchildren, Austin, Savannah, Wyatt, Owen; one great-grandson, Brantley; brother, George Sargent and Ron Gierhart of Covington; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.