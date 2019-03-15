URBANA — Charles F. "Charles" Conway, 74, of Urbana, passed away on March 13, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side.

Charlie was born on November 30, 1944, son of the late Francis L. Conway and Elizabeth Ann Butcher.

Charlie worked for Steel Products Engineering Company for 30 years and later retired from Globe Motors and Enginetics Aerospace after many years of service.

He loved spending time with family and friends at Indian Lake, going fishing, boating and grilling for gatherings.

Charlie dabbled in farming, raising livestock and growing crops.

He also enjoyed being active in the Corvette Club most recently in Troy and earlier years in Springfield. Charlie was known to give sound advice, was quick witted and had a great sense of humor.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda K. (Dubbs) Conway, a daughter; Jenny (Mick) Roderick, one son; Chad Conway (Sarah Capper), two sisters-in-law; Jana and Vicki Conway, a brother; John Conway, four grandchildren; Elizabeth "Beth" (Ryan) Shaffer, David Roderick, Haley Conway (Trey Taylor), and Hunter Conway, one great-grandson; Weston Shaffer, his two dogs, Jewel and Bailey, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother David Conway.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6-7pm in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held beginning at 7pm with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Saturday, March 23 at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spina Bifida Association of Greater Dayton, www.mvspinabifida.org.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com