SIDNEY — Charlotte A. McAlexander, 84, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, at The Landing, Sidney. Charlotte was born in Miami County, Ohio, on June 3, 1934, to the late Wilgus and Wilma (Apple) Duer. On Nov. 26, 1953, Charlotte married Donald McAlexander, who preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2016.

Surviving are three children, Debra (Randy) Marchal, of Russia; Anthony (Angie) McAlexander, of Conover; and Cinda McAlexander, of Sidney. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Rachel Phlipot, Nicole Doseck, Renae Borchers, Laura Barhorst, Nathan Marchal, Melissa Hoying, Ryan McAlexander Kristen Bennett, Mike McAlexander, Jessica Bennett and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Betti D. Hook; sister-in-law, Martina McAlexander; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, one sister, Maxine, and 10 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law preceded her in death.

Charlotte graduated from Brown Township (Miami East) School in 1952 and Wright State University, where she received her B.A. in Education. Her entire teaching career was spent at Fairlawn Local Schools teaching vocal music and English, but it wasn't just her role as teacher that made impressions on young minds and hearts. It was her love for music and the ability to pull talent out of even the shyest child that her students and the community will remember. She broke new ground by performing Broadway musicals at the high school that spanned several years. She loved teaching students the art of music and also loved the people she worked with over the years.

In 2011, Charlotte was honored and inducted into Fairlawn's Wall of Honor for her dedication she gave throughout her teaching career.

In retirement, Charlotte loved traveling with her husband Donnie, which led them to become tour guides for AAA. She also taught music at Sidney Christian (Christian Academy) for two years. She was a member of the Rosewood Homemakers club as well. A longtime member of Greenview United Church of Christ, Charlotte shared her talents as choir director and organist for 50 years.

Charlotte's family would like to thank the staff of The Landing, Wilson Hospice and Lisa.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Greenview United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney, Ohio (in Plattsville.) Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Pastor Larry Grunden of Greenview UCC and Kris Geise of Houston Congregational Christian Church co-officiating. Burial will follow In Rosedale Cemetery, North State Route 235, Conover, Ohio.

Charlotte's entire life can be summed up by this poem by Franklin Belden: "If any little word of mine may make a dark life brighter, if any little song of mine may make one sad life lighter; God help me speak that helping word and take my bit of singing and drop it in some lonely vale and set the echoes ringing!"

Memorial contributions can be made to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365; Greenview UCC, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney, OH 45365; Fairlawn Local School music program, payable to Deb Marchal, 211 Oakwood St., Russia, OH 45363; or Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation, 1100 Clem Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

The Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, is handling arrangements. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.