Obituary
Print

Charlyne M. (Carine) Cantrell

  |   Visit Guest Book

PIQUA — Charlyne M. (Carine) Cantrell, age 70, of Piqua, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Piqua Health and Rehab Center.

Charlyne was born in Piqua on Feb. 22, 1948, to the (late) Nicholas and Evelyn (Lyons) Carine; was a homemaker; and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis E. Cantrell in 2015; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Barga and Patricia Shoe.

Charlyne is survived by her two step-children, Michael and Carol Cantrell of Alabama, Debbie and Jim Chambers of Piqua; six grandchildren, Taya, Tanner and Tyler Chambers, Cody, Alex and Aerial Cantrell; two great-grandchildren; sister, Roberta Landers of Troy; brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Sheila Carine of Bradford.

Gathering of friends Friday, March 8, 6-8 p.m. at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Funeral Home
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St., PO Box 280
Covington, OH 45318
937-473-3331
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Troy Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.