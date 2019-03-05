PIQUA — Charlyne M. (Carine) Cantrell, age 70, of Piqua, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Piqua Health and Rehab Center.

Charlyne was born in Piqua on Feb. 22, 1948, to the (late) Nicholas and Evelyn (Lyons) Carine; was a homemaker; and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis E. Cantrell in 2015; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Barga and Patricia Shoe.

Charlyne is survived by her two step-children, Michael and Carol Cantrell of Alabama, Debbie and Jim Chambers of Piqua; six grandchildren, Taya, Tanner and Tyler Chambers, Cody, Alex and Aerial Cantrell; two great-grandchildren; sister, Roberta Landers of Troy; brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Sheila Carine of Bradford.

Gathering of friends Friday, March 8, 6-8 p.m. at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.