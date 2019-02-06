WEST MILTON — Dale Allen Smith, age 59 of West Milton, passed away suddenly in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Dale was born in Troy on October 27, 1959 to Lowell Dean & Thelma Mary (Rudy) Smith; was a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1978 and a graduate of Hocking Technical College with an Associate Degree in Forestry; worked for Schaeffer Mfg. as a Sales Representative with 31 years of service; was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Covington; was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes; he was a jack of all trades and anything he put his mind to – he did it; loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting; gardening, a true outdoors man that loved all things with nature.

Preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Mary Smith.

Dale is survived by his father, Lowell Dean Smith of Covington; his wife of 25 years, Vicki Dawn (Hopper) Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Dustin & Kacie Smith of West Milton; three grandchildren, Logan Allen Smith and twins, Bryce Dean & Parker Elizabeth Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy & Dave Wright of Piqua; brother, Dick Smith of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.