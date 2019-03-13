PIQUA — Darlene L. Asher, age 56 of Piqua, passed away at 7:03 PM on Friday March 8, 2019 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born October 19, 1962 in Dayton, OH to the late William and Henrietta (Harkrader) Erskine.

She is survived by her former husband: Mark & Sharon Asher, Houston, OH; two sons: Jeremiah "Jerry" & Stephanie Asher, Piqua, OH, Nick Asher, Sidney, OH; two sisters: Yvonne Erskine, New Madison, OH, Beverly Erskine, Greenville, OH; one brother: Danny Behr, Vandalia; eight grandchildren: Andrew, Rebekkah, Jonathan, Alexander, Gracelyn, Silas, Allan, Nicole; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister: Jennifer Erskine.

Darlene loved camping, swimming, fishing and crafting. She was a loving homemaker and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

A Celebration of Darlene's life will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Josh Hembree officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

