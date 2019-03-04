TROY — David Noble, age 82, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center in Troy. He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Hazard, KY, to the late Garrett and Bertha (Fugate) Noble.

David is survived by six children: Kenneth Lee (Sharon) Noble of Piqua, Kerry Gene Noble of Troy, Garrett Mae Noble of Covington, Kathaleen Noble of Troy, Freddie (Telly) of Troy and Ryan Plantz of Indiana; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Ethel J. Persinger Noble; son: Gerald Noble; one brother: Killus Noble; and one sister: Geneva Messer.

David proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. David was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 971, Troy Fish and Game and American Legion Post 43 in Troy. He was a former laborer at Brown Bridge in Troy and a meat packer at Decker's Meats in Piqua. David attended Victory Deliverance Pentecostal Church in Troy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, with Pastor Clarence Stafford officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Covington. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be a dinner after interment at Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made in care c/o of the family to help defray expenses.

