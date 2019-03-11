TROY — Doris Jean Long, age 91, of Troy, OH, passed away on March 10, 2019, at her residence. Doris was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in Fancher, IL, to the late Pearl Lewis and Marguerite (Lewis) Crawford.

Doris is survived by her three children: Roger (Georgene) Long, Debra (Meredith) Long, and Tammy Long, all of Troy; one grandchild: Chris (Amy) Long of Troy; and great-grandchildren: Justin and Margo Long; two special boys: Silas and Zayne; and loving pet: Zoey.

In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her stepfather: Brown Crawford; husband: Charles Edward Long; sister: Wanda Colwell; brothers: Alva Lewis and Lawrence Lewis; great grandson: Micah Benjamin Long; and granddaughter: Candy Long.

Doris dedicated 8 years of service to Sam's Club.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to , 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409, or , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.