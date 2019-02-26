SAINT MARYS, Ohio — Ernest "Ernie" Cook, 99, of Saint Marys, died 2:56 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community.

He was born April 18, 1919, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Elsie (Boyer) Cook.

He married June Walther on Nov. 1, 1941, and she preceded him in death in 2017.

He is survived by his two daughters, Elaine (Jim) Judy of Tipp City; Jane (Martin) McIntire of Delaware, Ohio.

Ernie graduated from Buckland High School in 1936. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He retired from Crown Equipment Corporation. In earlier years he had worked at the Saint Marys Feed and Grain Company, and he was a lifelong farmer.

Ernie was a great gardener and was famous for his tomatoes and cucumbers. He also enjoyed boating, making stained glass creations and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Bethlehem Christian Union Church.

Funeral rites will be held 3 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Bethlehem Christian Union Church, Pastor Kent Place, officiant. Burial will follow at Buckland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to either the church or the Otterbein Benevolent Fund.

Ernie's funeral arrangements are in the care of Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys.