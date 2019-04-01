PIQUA — Ethel Marie (Comer) Cruikshank, age 84, of Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua, formerly of Conover, passed away March 29, 2019.

She was born May 18, 1934, in Shelby County, Ohio, to the late James and Clara (Bryant) Comer.

Ethel is survived by daughter, Janice (Dale) Wick, of Sidney; grandchildren, Matthew (Pam) Wick, of Botkins, and Brenda (Brian) Kemphues, of St. Paris; great-grandchildren, Makala Wick and Levi Wick; sibling, Patricia Fugate, of Sidney; sister-in-law, Jenny Comer; in-laws, Richard (Bea) Cruikshank, of Piqua, and Edna Mae (Tom) Boyd, of Vermillion.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold Cruikshank on Nov. 13, 2016, whom she married on July 31, 1955; brothers, Robert, Harold, Wayne, James and Henry Eugene; and sisters, Ruth Wick, Marjorie Gertner, Nancy Shanner and Martha Jane.

Ethel enjoyed crocheting, making crafts, corn hole, and beanbag competitions. She was the state Good Sam Indiana corn hole champion in 2008. During their 61 years of marriage, Ethel and her husband, Harold, camped in 49 of the 50 states.

Family and friends may call Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ed Rinehart at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Fletcher Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Garbry Ridge Activities Fund, 1567 Garbry Road in Piqua.