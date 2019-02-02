TIPP CITY — Frank Birtle, age 94, of Tipp City passed away February 1, 2019.

He was born on December 19, 1924 in Bethel Township, Clark County.

He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Anna (Williams) Birtle; sister Janice Dalton, and brother Charles Birtle.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Eickmeyer Birtle; daughters Becky Birtle, Tipp City and Rachel (Jerry) Webb, Tipp City; grandchildren Jeff (Monica) Webb, Grand Rapids MI and Alexandra Webb, Tipp City; great-grandchildren Blythe and Eve Webb of Grand Rapids MI.

Frank graduated from New Carlisle HS in 1943. He served in the US Army during WWII. He retired from Process Equipment Co. after 38 years. He loved being outside and working in his vegetable gardens.

The family sincerely thanks the staff at Vancrest and Miami County Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 5 Feb, from 5-7 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 6 Feb at 11:00 am at Maple Hill, Tipp City. Pastor Jeff Glawe officiating. www.fringsandbayliff.com