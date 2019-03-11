TIPP CITY — Harold E. Floyd, age 99 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Born February 22, 1920 in Lewisburg, OH to the late Ray and Altha {Myers} Floyd.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth {Smith} Floyd in 2012, son, Gene Floyd, sister, Merlene Stine and son in-law, Paul Dehus.

He is survived by his son, Don (Judy) Floyd, Cincinnati, OH, daughter, Sharon Dehus, Tipp City, OH and daughter in-law Mary Floyd, as well as 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Harold proudly served his country in the United State Navy during WWII.

He retired from Brubaker Grain and Feed Company, Tipp City, OH.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH. Family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Harold to the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371