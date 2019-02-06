KETTERING — Iris E. (nee Gallian) Williams, 83, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Iris was born on April 24, 1935, in Hanging Rock, in Lawrence County, OH, to the late James and Mary Ruth (nee Christian) Gallian.

She graduated from Ironton High School, and later moved to the Dayton area with her husband, Bernard Harold Williams.

For many years Iris worked as a floral designer, and loved to delight her customers with her beautiful arrangements, at weddings and floral shows. She joined several garden clubs over the years.

Iris was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, and also served as a Deacon. Her favorite responsibility as Deacon was wedding coordinator.

Most of all, Iris was known for being one of the kindest and most caring individuals that anyone could ever meet.

Iris is preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Harold Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Lonnie) Todd; grandchildren, Jason (Amber) Todd, Matthew (Molly) Todd, Meagan (Michael) Wagner, and Amanda (Blaine) Booher; great-grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Joseph, and William Wagner, Amelia, Linus, Owen, and Aiden Todd, and Isaac Booher; siblings, JoAnn (Don) Vick, Kathy (Tom) Ackerman, and James Gallian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held the following morning at 10am, also at Routsong. Burial at David's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

