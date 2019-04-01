PIQUA — James F. Garrity, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 11:54 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 11, 1942 in Piqua to the late Paul and Virginia L. (Schwartz) Garrity.

He married Barbara C. Stanton August 10, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church, and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Jill (Ron) Pagan of Plain City; Emily (Charlie) Larger of Columbus, Chris (Megan) Garrity of Troy; nine grandchildren, Claire, Ella, Biaggio, Henry, Mia, Olivia, Myles, Rhys, Cecelia; a brother, Thomas (Annette) Garrity of Piqua; and his faithful canine friend, Kiefer.

Mr. Garrity was a 1962 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and from 1967 until 1979 he was a patrol officer for the Piqua Police Dept. until he assumed a position with the Miami County Bailiff's office, then named a Probation Officer, and ultimately named Chief Probation Officer before being designated Director of the Drug Testing Dept. of the Miami County Municipal Court.

He was a United States Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Following retirement, he worked for the Piqua Country Club and the YMCA of Miami County.

His commitment to community continued with his service as a Piqua City Commissioner and an ongoing volunteer for the Piqua Police Dept. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Piqua Boat and Ski Club, where he served as its Commodore, the Fraternal Order of the Police where he served as its President, the American Legion Post #184 where he served as its Commander, and helped further the local Boys' State Program in 1990 and served this State program as its President in 2008, and was distinguished by having one of the Boys' State cities re-named Garrity City.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Ken Schartz officiating. Full military honors will be provided following the funeral service by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Piqua American Legion Post #184, 301 W. Water St. Piqua, OH 45356.

