BRADFORD — John L. Cruse Jr., 81, of Bradford, passed away at 11:59 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born May 24, 1937 in Piqua to the late John L. and Lucille (Kinsella) Cruse Sr.

He married Judy C. Ryan October 23, 1955, a marriage that would span sixty years. She preceded him in death August 20, 2016.

Other survivors include four sons, John L. (Terri Miller) Cruse III and Kurt Cruse all of Bradford, Eric Cruse and Kyle (Jennie Iverson) Cruse Sr., all of Piqua; nine grandchildren, Camisha Lear, Luke Cruse, Kurt Cruse Jr, Brandy Cruse, Alisha Cruse, Derek Cruse, Colleen Cruse, Lindsey Cruse, Kyle Cruse Jr.; ten great grandchildren, Bryce Lear, Bryant Lear, Gunnar Francis, Jaycie Seipel, Emalee Cruse, Leilanah Kirkland, Aubreigh Kirkland, Piper Deatherage, Jacobi Cruse, Skarlette Montana; and three siblings, Albert Cruse of Palmetto, Florida, Dave (Carol) Cruse of Springboro, Debbie McNeal of Covington; a brother-in-law, Jayroy Young of Piqua; and three daughters-in-law, Barbara Jenkins, Sherri Kindell, Jennifer Gambrel. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Mabel Cruse; a brother, James Cruse; and three sisters, Sandy Cruse, Pat Drees, Mary Helbing.

Mr. Cruse was a 1955 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

He worked at Deckers Meat Processing Plant, B.F. Goodrich Company, Chemlawn Company until 1976 when he founded the Easy Lawn Company which continues to enjoy success. He will be remembered for his hard work, generosity and civic pride and support as evidenced by his untiring volunteer work on numerous Parks, Ball fields and community spaces. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. .

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Scalf officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356.

