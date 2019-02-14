TROY — John William Wray, age 89, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at StoryPoint Assisted Living. He was born on Aug. 23,1929, in Troy, to the late John William and Goldie Mae (Pullins) Wray.

John is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Loretta Wray of New Castle, Indiana, and Mark and Tanya Wray of Troy; daughter and son-in-law: Joy and Mike Schenk of Troy; six grandchildren: Ben Schenk, Erin Schenk, Holly (Mark) Gray, Monica (Curt) Rowland, Dan (Samantha) Wray, Megan (Dustin) Canfield; great-grandchildren: Drew and Elizabeth Rowland, Jaedon, Micah, Elijah, Story and Charlotte Canfield, and Colton and Alyson Gray; and brother: Don (Sherry) Wray of Troy.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife: Janet (Workman) Wray; brothers: Russell Wray and Lawrence Wray; sisters: Laura Littlejohn, Viola Miller, Dorothy Wray, Velma Cruea and Mary Plunkett.

John was a 1948 graduate of Troy High School. He was the owner of Wray's Enterprises for over 45 years. He was an avid fan watching his grandchildren play sports at Troy Christian School.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Troy Christian School Athletic Boosters, 700 S. Dorset, Troy, OH 45373.

