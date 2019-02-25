PIQUA — Lavonna "Punky" Mikolajewski, age 77, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 9:27 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. She was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Gastonia, N.C., to the late Newton G. and Verna Mae (Rayfield) Cissner. She married Stephen H. "Doc" Mikolajewski Nov. 16, 1974, in Piqua. He preceded her in death May 9, 2009.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Holly Mikolajewski, Piqua; one daughter and son-in-law: Glynda and Landon Swartz, Piqua; one sister: Mary John Hawkins, NC; seven grandchildren: Kyrstan Mikolajewski, Kendall Mikolajewski, Kamryn Mikolajewski, Luke Swartz, Matthew Swartz, Jacob Swartz, Lauryn Swartz.

She was preceded in death by one sister: Yvonne Johnson, one great grandson: Harrison Bailey.

Lavonna graduated from Covington High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. She liked playing slots, hanging out with the Heart sisters, going on cruises and to the movies. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was employed as a nurse's aide at Piqua Memorial Hospital and also worked for Hartzell Veneer. After having children, she became a homemaker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua, with the Rev. Fr. Frank Keferl officiating. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Catholic Adopt a Student Parish Offices., 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356 or , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

