TROY — Mark E. Dumbauld, age 86, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. He was born on November 28, 1932 in Huntington, IN to the late Herman and Grace (Schinkel) Dumbauld.

Mark is survived by his wife of 62 years: Sue Ann (Jordan) Dumbauld; four children: Timothy M. (Grace) Dumbauld of Clayton, NC, Theodore E. Dumbauld of New Canaan, CT, Elizabeth (Steven Risbridger) Kelley of Ridgefield, CT and Jonathan (Kathy) Dumbauld of Canadian, TX; two brothers: Lewis Dumbauld of Phoenix, AZ and Teddis (Marilyn) Dumbauld of Charlevoix, MI; eighteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother: Lamar; and three sisters: Nadine, Gretchen and Barbara.

Mark was a 1950 graduate of Lagro, IN High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troy. Mark proudly served his country as a member of the US Army, serving as a Paratrooper. Mark retired from Motoman after many years of service there and at Hobart Brothers. Mark's family was his first love, followed by Barbershop Quartet music and motorcycles. He was a member of The Barbershop Harmony Society and several antique motorcycle organizations. Mark especially enjoyed keeping in touch with family, friends and high school classmates.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or First United Methodist Church, 110 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.