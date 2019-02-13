NEW BREMEN — Melba L. (Kramer) Williams Bender, age 101, formerly of Sidney and rural Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, 2019, at Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen, Ohio.

She was born April 11, 1917, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Albert and Alvina (Stang) Kramer. On Oct. 9, 1948, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Price Hill, Melba married Martin L. Bender, who preceded her in death on May 22, 1999. Her first husband, Carroll J. Williams, was fatally wounded on June 6, 1945, in World War II.

Melba is survived by eight children, Kathleen and Charles Bolton, of Englewood, Marcia and Mel Bensman, of Fort Loramie, John D. and Diana Bender, of Fort Loramie, Bonnie and Jody Josefovsky, of Piqua, Roger and Bobby Bender, of Fort Loramie, Joyce and Denny Porter, of Phoenix, Arizona, Peg Bender, of Marysville, and Donna and Tom Fortunato, of Powell and a daughter-in-law, Carol Williams, of Huber Heights; 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Ruth Bender, of Centerville and a brother-in-law, Julius Bender, of Minster along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Carroll "Jack" Williams; one grandson; three siblings, Albert and Frieda Kramer, Joseph and Lillian Kramer, infant Anthony Kramer as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Louise & Charles Francis, Aloysius and Clara Bender, Alvina and Clarence Cordonnier, Albert and Bea Bender, Ann Marie and John Burnaby, Christine and Don McDonald, Pauline and Melvin Schmiesing, Victor Bender, Larry and Ruth Bender, Lois Bender and Ed and Irene Bender.

Mrs. Bender was a registered nurse and practiced in the industrial field. She was retired from Copeland Corporation in Sidney and had previously been employed at Aluminum Industries and the Baldwin Piano Co. in Cincinnati. Melba was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, where she taught CCD for many years. She was a past member of St. Michael, Knights of St. John Ladies Auxiliary, St. Ann's Ladies Sodality and Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. She had also been a Wilson Health Auxiliary volunteer.

Melba enjoyed her family and had been an avid reader. Years ago, she did a lot of baking, canning and sewing. Her talents also included painting, drawing and writing. She wrote many pro-life letters to the editor.

A celebrative Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Ben-Med Scholarship, Shelby County Right to Life or Sr. Dorothy Stang Memorial/Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.