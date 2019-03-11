TROY — Norvan "Nub" W. Christian, age 82, of Troy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

He was born July 26, 1936 in Pleasant Hill, Ohio to the late Nathan and Stella (Exman) Christian.

He was married to Carolyn (Kreider) Christian.

In addition to his wife, Norvan is survived by his children: Tony (Yvonne) Christian of Morton Grove, IL and Catrina (Michael) Shea of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; step-children: Chanda (Darren) Burkey and Jason (Kristen) Kreider, all of Knoxville, TN; sisters: Janice Beck and Judy White, both of Troy; grandchildren: Ashlee and Martin Christian and Kelly and Robert Shea; and step-grandchildren: Peyton, Cade, Bryce, and Layne Burkey and Hutson Kreider.

In addition to his parents, Norvan was preceded in death by siblings: Virginia "Eileen" Helman; Vesta Pickering; Miriam Hartman; Ruth Jones; Wilma Shiverdecker; Paul Christian; Alberta Cooper; Phyllis Lillicrap; Donald Christian, and Bruce Christian.

Norvan was a 1954 graduate of Newton High School. He attended Troy United Methodist Church and was a member of the Troy Elks and Miami Shores Golf Club. He loved traveling, his family and grandchildren. He retired from Dayton Pattern as a pattern maker.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409, Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or to the Elks Scholarship, in memory of Norvan Christian, 17 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH, 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.