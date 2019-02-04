PIQUA — Omer S. Cavender, Age 90, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Pleasant Hill, December 13, 1928 to the late Perry and Mary (Cole) Cavender. He married the love of his life Donna L. Hunt January 18, 1947 in Newport, Kentucky and she survives.

Also surviving are four sons, one daughter, one sister, seven grandchildren, nineteen great- grandchildren, a great-grandson expected in May 2019, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Omer was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother, two grandsons, and one great-great grandson.

Omer was owner of Cavender Tree Service in Piqua since 1959 and retired in 1994. His previous employment included Orr Felt, B & O Railroad, Hunt Beverage, Pinkerton Construction, Hobart Brothers, Frigidaire, Armco, and Deckers.

In 1972 he was honored with the Jan Mulder Citizenship Award which was initiated by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce for outstanding contributions to their fellow man.

Omer liked to fish and tinker with his home-made recumbent bicycle. He also enjoyed his ponies Molly and Petunia. They led his buggy in many community parades. He occupied his evening hours with his many word-search books.

A celebration of Omer's life will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Terry Sharp officiating with burial following at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, Ohio. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.