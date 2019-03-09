COVINGTON - Ora Wilson, Cozatt, age 78 of Covington, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center Hospice Unit.

He was born in Piqua, Ohio on December 16, 1940 the son of Ray B. & Gladys (Asher) Cozatt.

He worked at Hobart Brothers in Troy, Piqua Engineering and the Village of Covington.

He is survived by his wife Connie E. (Ingle) Cozatt, nephews Lee Draving and Tracy (Sarah) Draving; niece-in-law Misty Draving; and great nieces Kelsi & Sara Draving.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Barbara Draving and brother-in-law Richard Draving.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Blesding-Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.