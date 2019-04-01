TIPP CITY — Richard W. Plunkett, age 91 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born June 4, 1927 at his home in Staunton, OH to Algernon M. "AM" and Glenna {Harmon} Plunkett.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Della Mae {Tron} Plunkett in 2015, daughter, Denise Sue Poe in 2018, brothers, Don and Max Plunkett, sister, Roberta Fisher and one great granddaughter, Maddy Cook.

Richard is survived by, son, Dick (Donna) Plunkett, West Milton, OH, daughters Donna (Reed) Sevitts and Darla Kessler, both of Troy, OH, sister, Mildred {Plunkett} Bussey, Englewood, OH as well as 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Richard proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines.

He retired from American Airlines. Richard enjoyed taking care of his yard and having breakfast at Bob Evans. He loved his family; especially his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Molly. Richard was a wonderful family man and great provider.

Celebration of Life 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in loving memory of Richard to Hospice of Miami County.

