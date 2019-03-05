CANAL WINCHESTER — Rigo M. Caudill, age 48, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 25, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio, to Connie Caudill-Perry and the late J.D. Caudill.

Rigo is survived by his mother: Connie; stepfather: Henry Perry of South Salem, Ohio; aunts and uncles: Jackie and Bill Gentry of Indianapolis, IN; Joyce and Bill Lisle of Mt. Sterling, KY; Kenneth and Becky Caudill of Winchester, KY and Wendell and Mary Caudill of Canton, GA; stepsisters: Trisha Herman and family of North Lewisburg, Ohio, and Sherry Gray of West Minster, CO; cousins: Amy and John Voeller of Bella Vista, AR and Andrew Hawley of Indianapolis, IN; special friends: Marsha and Matt Brown and family of Simpsonville, SC, and Jerry Bach and family of Tipp City, Ohio; a host of friends in the Columbus area, especially Brent and Jen, Eric, Mark, Jude and Belinda Thomas of New Carlisle, Ohio; and Lucy, his beloved puppy.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Alice Coleman and Kathryn Caudill; Deborah Bach; and Max, his beloved best friend and dog.

Rigo was a graduate of The Ohio State University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering and RF Test Engineering. He was an engineer with Nokia in Dublin, Ohio. Rigo proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed snow and water skiing, bowling and horses.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with Pastor Don Gilroy officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, Ohio, with full military honors provided by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Me Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 113, New Carlisle, OH 45344.

