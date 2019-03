JACKSON — (Buckeye) Roger Ray Hammond, 84, of Jackson passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Jenkins Care Community after a brief illness.

A funeral service will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson on Thursday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.