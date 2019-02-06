TIPP CITY — Ronnie G. "Ron" Mettert, age 81, of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Laurels of West Carrollton. Born July 16, 1937, in New Castle, IN, to Russell and Lena (Ellington) Mettert.

He is preceded in death by his parents and firstborn infant daughter, Ronda Mettert.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jean (Warner) Mettert; son, Jon Mettert, Troy, OH; daughters, Julie Mettert-Vann (Wayne White), Clayton, OH, Jodi Driver (Tommy Singleton), Union, OH; sisters, Dianne (Gene) Harding, Elkhart, IN, Brenda Ward, Greenfield, IN; brother, Bryant (Jackie) Mettert, New Castle, IN; grandchildren, D.J. Vann, Ashten Driver, Scott Mettert, Kaitlyn Mettert, Jacob Wysong and Emily Wysong.

Ron managed a 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team for three years in Niles, MI, at Thomas Stadium. He took his team to the World Series two years in a row and placed #2 in the state the second year. He also managed Little League teams in New Castle and Middletown, IN, as well as in Tipp City.

He and his wife Jean were both very active in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for most of his life. All of their children were baptized and took their first holy communion there. His two daughters were married there as well.

Ron was also active in his community, serving as a volunteer fireman for 20 years. Ron developed a great friendship with his fellow firemen and enjoyed many years playing practical jokes on each other, the most famous being the case of the changing or missing Christmas lights. Ron and Jean always displayed blue Christmas lights on their home on Main St. Upon returning home one evening, they found all of the blue lights had been replaced with red and another time with red and green. This went on for some time, before the blue lights were shipped back to them from the state of Washington. This mystery has never been solved; however, the fireman friends have long been suspected of the hijinks.

Joking and laughter were so much a part of who Ron was and he enjoyed dishing it out just as much as getting it. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who had the privilege to know him.

He and Jean greatly enjoyed their Dale Hollow houseboat trips with their dear friends from Tipp City. He was a "proud" usher at ND football games for several years with a few dear friends from Niles, MI. Ron was a sports fanatic. He worshipped all Notre Dame sports and loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Dayton Dragons. One of his favorite pastimes was having wings and beer at Hinders in Tipp City. Dilly! Dilly!

The family would sincerely like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the staff, directors, nurses, doctors, business owners and clergy of the following; Friendship Village in NW Dayton, the Laurels of West Carrollton, , St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City, Dodds Monuments, Dayton and Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City. Without the help, support and kindness of these individuals we would have never made it through this very difficult time.

Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Mass, 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St. Tipp City, OH; Father R. Marc Sherlock, Celebrant.

Donations may be made to the in loving memory of Ron.

