PIQUA — Victor L. Kiefer, 60, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 13, 1958, in Piqua to Donald and Susan (Benning) Kiefer. He married Sandra Liles of Troy on Sept. 12, 1981, in Troy, and she survives.

Other survivors include one son, Ryan Kiefer of Piqua; one daughter, Victoria (Christopher) Stanfield of Piqua; four grandchildren, Evelyn, Caden, Noah, and Lillian, all at home; one brother, Bill (Lisa) Kiefer of Piqua; and many other family members and friends.

Mr. Kiefer was a 1976 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He received an associate's degree from Wright State University. Mr. Kiefer worked for over 40 years for Hartzell Air Movement. He was a dedicated supporter of the City of Piqua.

He was a social member of the Knights of Columbus, Piqua Rotary Club, and the Piqua Planning and Zoning Board. He was a volunteer for the Salvation Army, The United Way, playing Santa Claus at the city schools, and helping the Piqua Police Department.

In his early years, he enjoyed racing boats and deejaying under the name, "The Buffalo." He enjoyed being Grandpa to his grandchildren, trapshooting, playing and watching anything baseball, golfing, boating, and energetically supporting his Ohio State Buckeyes.

A service to honor his life will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

