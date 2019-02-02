|
Agnes J. Learn, 85, of Learn Road, Cameron Mills, NY, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Agnes was born in Woodhull on November 30, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Julia Stiles Brewer. She and Ivan F. Learn were married in Addison on March 1, 1952.
A homemaker and partner to her husband on their farm, Agnes truly enjoyed the outdoors. She was an avid gardener and loved yard work and growing flowers. She was a long standing member of the Corning Seventh Day Adventist Church. Agnes enjoyed working with ceramics and she spent countless hours crafting quilts for premature infants at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen and Lawrence Horton, Andrew and Laura Learn, Steven and Janine Learn and Reba and James Sherwood, all of Cameron mills, her grandchildren, Lawrence Horton Jr., Robert (Marie) Horton, Autumn (Garry) White, Julie Learn (Paul Jones), Neil Vance, Sunshine Sherwood, Jamie (Bob) Loveless and Rene Sherwood (Michael White), 13 great grandchildren, her siblings, Sarah Stratton of Bath, Vera Lucas of Missouri, Lillian Brewer of Canisteo, Daniel (Linda) Brewer of California, Marie Leiter of Hilton, NY, Onalee McFall of Missouri, David (Bonnie) Brewer of Woodhull, Kenneth Brewer of Williamson, NY, Bernice Brewer of Woodhull, Mervin (Lee) Brewer of Woodhull, Jay Brewer of Woodhull and June Brewer of Woodhull and many nieces and nephews.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Ivan on February 14, 1997 and by her sister, Ann Akins and her brother, Eugene Brewer.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 3 from 2-5 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be conducted there on Tuesday, February 5 at 11 am with Rev. Mike Ortel officiating.
Burial will be in Hedgesville Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 2, 2019