Anthony "Tony" Earl Gasparri entered into rest on February 28, 2019. He was born in Corning, New York and grew up on Baker Street, the son of Elmer and Grace (Halvin) Gasparri. After graduating from East High School, he worked at the A&P Plant in Horseheads until its closing. After that, he worked at Snyder's Gas delivering propane until he opened Sport-n-Stuff Hunting and Fishing Shop. He later worked at Corning Community College as a custodian and then at Corning-Painted Post School District Stadium as Stadium Tony.
Tony was a loving husband, father and grandpa, an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He was a boy scout, a football running back, a baseball and basketball coach, and shot archery with the best of them. He was a part of DeMolay, the Hunting and Fishing Game Club, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Painted Post. He also enjoyed doing oil paintings.
Tony found joy in the little things of life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a true hero in our family. A man of integrity, wisdom and love. A man who would do just about anything for anyone in need. A man who could truly do anything he put his mind to. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Tony was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jill (Snyder) Gasparri; sons, Anthony (Shelane Austin) Gasparri II and Francis (Jennifer Roberts) Gasparri; grandchildren, Isaac, Grace, Ruthie, and Caleb Gasparri; sister, Debra Mason; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7th from 5 - 6 PM at First Baptist Church, 130 West Water Street in Painted Post, where a celebration of Tony's life will follow at 6:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 130 West Water Street, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Tony's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. in Corning.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 2, 2019