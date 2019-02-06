|
|
Barbara A. (Kolodziejczak) Bailey, age 79, of Bath, NY died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was married in 1959 to her husband Ted Bailey. Together they had five children, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren who were all the love of her life. She enjoyed horseback riding, was an avid sewer, knitter and baker and loved a glass of wine with a good game of scrabble and listening to Polka music. She was a graduate of Hammondsport High School. Barb was a member of St. John Vianney Parish in Bath where she also worked as a Bookkeeper for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Ted Bailey; children, Glenn (Chris) Bailey, Jim (Lisa) Bailey, Greg (Lynn) Bailey, Anne (Scott) Wise and Jennifer (Jeff) Stout; eight grandchildren, Becky, Anthony, Jeffrey, Ashley, Zachary, Christopher, Kristin and Stephanie and eight great grandchildren Kylie, Zachary, Leighla, Sawyer, Evelyn, Killian, Selah and Lydia; brothers, Ray Kolodziejczak and Tony (Kathy) Kolodziejczak and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Edmund and Helen (Sutryk) Kolodziejczak and her brother Edju Kolodziejczak.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home on Friday February 8th from 4:00-6:00 pm. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church in Bath, NY with Father James Jaeger as celebrant.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2019