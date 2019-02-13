|
|
Beverly L. Nagy, age 50, of Beaver Dams, NY died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Beverly was born August 8, 1968 in Rislip Air Force Base, United Kingdom, to Barry Nagy and Georgina (Smith) Nagy. Beverly was a graduate of West High School in 1987.
She enjoyed antiques, rummage sales, and going to family gatherings.
She is survived by her mother Georgina (Stephen) Pierce of Lindley; father, Barry Nagy of Lindley; fiancee, Marvin Kelly, Jr. of Beaver Dams; sisters, Cindy Nagy, Leigh Loucks, and Brandi Nagy; nephew and nieces, Andrew, Kori, Katelyn, Hailey, and Liliona.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Haughey Funeral Home, 216 East First Street in Corning. Burial will be in Presho Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 13, 2019