Bonnie M. Perry, age 67, of Bath, NY died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Perry Jr. for 45 years, loving mother to Tara (James) Hoffman and Tony Perry, grandmother to nine and great grandmother to one.
She is also survived by her caring sisters, Michele (Duane) Hall and Cyndi Gardiner and brothers, Richard Gardiner, Paul (Tina) Gardiner, Keith (Janet) Gardiner, Arthur 'Skip' Gardiner and Bruce (Theresa) Gardiner and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Audrie (Silliman) Gardiner and her brother Charles W. Gardiner.
Bonnie worked in the Cafeteria at the Bath Central School for over 30 years. She also worked at Hickory Hill Campsite for over 20 years.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home, 31 W. Morris St, Bath, NY on Wednesday February 6, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home, with Sis Conrad officiating.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 5, 2019