|
|
Ceaira Lynn Kirkner, age 26, and her unborn daughter, Hunter Ceairalynn Lott of Troy, PA passed away tragically on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Born in Chester, PA on September 24, 1992, she was the daughter of Stuart A. and Melissa M. Kirkner (Jones). She was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 2011 and later attended Northern Tier Career Center in Towanda, PA where she obtained her LPN degree. Ceaira had plans to attend Corning Community College to finish her nursing degree.
Ceaira will be remembered for her love of fishing, hiking at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, camping and more recently, hunting. She, her fiance, Terry and the kids would spend much of their time camping at Sugar Hill. They had just purchased their first home and were getting ready to start their lives together. Her daughters, Claudia, Isabella and Hunter were her world. Her creative spirit led to many projects both with and for her children.
Ceaira is survived by her daughters: Claudia Jerene Spencer-Lott, Isabella Marie Lott; fiance, Terry Lott, Jr. of Beaver Dams, NY; mother, Melissa Kirkner of Troy, PA; father, Stuart Kirkner of AL; brothers: James Stuart Kirkner of PA, Walter Alfred and Rachael Kirkner of PA, Michael Anthoney Kirkner of PA; paternal grandfather, Walter P. Kirkner, Jr. of PA; great grandmother, Marilyn Ross of PA; mother and father-in-law: Lisa and Terry Lott, Sr. of Beaver Dams, NY; sister-in-law, Christine Lott-Andrews; Terry's grandparents: Patricia Lott of Corning, NY, Eloise Miller of Corning, NY and Rosario T. Miller of Corning, NY; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ceaira was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Jerene A. Jones and Walter R.N. Rasmowitz.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2:00 pm, Barb Rossi officiating.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 9, 2019