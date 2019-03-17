|
Curtis C. Cook, age 69, of Painted Post, New York passed away on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born on December 28, 1949 in Corning, the son of Chester and Bernice (Gardner) Cook.
Curtis worked for the NYS Department of Corrections as a nurse practitioner and at the Corning Ambulance Service. He was a diabetic counselor and a registered nurse clinician for many years. Curtis was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed going out on Lamoka Lake, hunting deer and rabbit, bowling, and he was a member of the Blind Bowling League in Bath. He was also an advocate for the Americans with Disabilities Act and he was a proud member of the NRA.
He is survived by his aunt, Blanche Gardner of Painted Post, son, Sean (Michelle) Cook of Painted Post, grandson, Cody Cook of Painted Post, a brother, Douglas (Jean Perkins) Cook of Florida, and canine companion/guide dog, Oz. Curtis was predeceased by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to attend Curtis's Celebration of Life Service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, Corning. All may remain for a visitation time until 7:00 pm.
Burial will take place at Coopers Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 17, 2019