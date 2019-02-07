|
Warner Robins – Gib Switzer, 87, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Gib was born on July 27, 1931 in Big Flats, New York. A retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force, he also retired from the Civil Air Patrol, Georgia Wing as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gib learned to fly at the Cliff Van Gelder Flying School in Hammondsport, New York. He was a flight instructor for 30 years of his 61 years as a licensed pilot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Switzer; and parents, Ernest and Gertrude Switzer.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hudson (Ray) of Byron and son, Stephen R. Switzer (Tina) of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren whom he cherished, Stephen Hudson and Crystal Hudson, both of Byron; sister, Ida Ferree of Bath, New York.
Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Joe D. Haselden officiating. Following the service, Gil will be laid to rest next to Margaret in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mr. Gil Switzer to Shirley Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 615 Corder Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 7, 2019