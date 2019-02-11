|
Janet E. Bruce, 77, passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Steuben Centers. She was born in Corning, NY on May 6, 1941 the daughter of the late Wesley & Mary Mattewson.
She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary unit #173, Bath, NY.
Janet was predeceased by her father Wesley Mattewson and mother Mary Mattewson, and a son Thomas Taft.
She is survived by her husband Ford Bruce, son David (Shadra) Bruce, grandchildren Derek, Kira, Kyle, Anika, Parker, Timothy, Aaron, Tyler and 2 great grandchildren Hallie and Louise.
Calling hours are being observed on Tuesday February 12, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where her Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 5:00pm with Reverend Barre Butts Officiating. Private burial will be at Hope Cemetery Corning, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 11, 2019