Joan Louise Cotter Candleana, 87, passed away on Saturday, March, 9, 2019, after a lifetime of devotion to the community of Painted Post, NY.
She was the daughter of Cornelius "Neil" C. and Margaret W. Marty Cotter, sister to six siblings, a lover of life and an avid follower of family and friends throughout the country. She was a graduate of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School and Painted Post High School. As a member of the class of 1949, she remained an active member of the PPHS Alumni Association.
Joan spent her professional career at Ingersoll-Rand, first as a receptionist and then working in the blueprint department. She enjoyed bowling, singing with her beloved family (although there is some disagreement on whether her pitch was alto or second soprano) and even played the banjo until the instrument was claimed by the flood of 1972. For over 40 years, Joan was a dedicated member of All Saints Parrish. There, she served as a Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary church where she also gave her time talent & treasure in many areas, including spending countless hours cleaning and preparing the church for mass. Joan was also very active with the Painted Post Food Pantry, making sure that those less fortunate did not go hungry.
After her father's tragic passing in 1958, Joan became a caregiver to her mother. She often assumed this role in the time of crisis for friends or family, making the calls and letting others know how to respond. Along with her mother Margaret and sister Rita, Joan hosted the annual Christmas Eve celebration for the extended Cotter family and friends for many years. The Cotter home was opened to one and all on Christmas and those celebrations were legendary.
Joan will be remembered as the family historian, an avid bowler and the many songs she shared around a candle-lit table with family and friends.
She is survived by sister Rita Cotter and sisters-in-law, Rita Maio Cotter and Margaret "Peg" Sproule Cotter, all of Painted Post, NY. She is also survived by special cousins, Nancy Marty Hamill, of Corning, and Martin & Jean Troster of Savannah, dozens of nieces, nephews and extended family in many parts of the country. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Dahlgren; brothers, James & sister-in-law Em, Ray, Gene and Donald; nephew Timothy; and niece, Patricia.
The family is extraordinarily thankful for the love and care extended by Joan's long-time friend and advocate Lynn Wetherill.
Per Joan's wishes there will be no memorial service, but family and friends will gather at a later time to remember her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Painted Post Food Pantry, 201 N. Hamilton St. Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 12, 2019