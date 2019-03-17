Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
155 State St
Corning, NY
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Mary's Mausoleum
375 Park Ave
South Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Christofaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Big John" Christofaro


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. "Big John" Christofaro Obituary
John J. (Big John) Christofaro, age 68 of Painted Post, NY was called to Heaven on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1950 in Ithaca, NY to the late Anthony Christofaro and the late Mary (Bonsignore) Christofaro.

John graduated from Horseheads High School, Class of 1969. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Darlene (Dee Krause) Christofaro; their daughters: Elaine Sonner of Virginia, Valerie (Shawn) Shaddock of Corning, Toni Christofaro of Colorado; grandsons: Dustyn Jacob (DJ) Christofaro of Corning and Caleb Jon (CJ) Schemmel of Colorado; granddaughter: Deanna Lynn Shaddock of Corning; sisters: Helen (Chris) Fuertsch of North Carolina, Tina (Jerry) Orebaugh of Texas; brother: Larry (Sherri) Christofaro of Minnesota; long time friends: Steve (Kathy) Conowall of Florida; uncle: John (Vicky) Christofaro of North Carolina; along with several nieces, cousins and his best feline friend, Jade.

John was employed by Ingersoll-Rand/Dresser-Rand for 26 years. He was a member of All Saints Parish, the Secular Order of Franciscans, and the Knights of Columbus Council #281 of Corning.

Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State St. Corning,NY on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Noon with the Knights of Columbus present. Entombment will immediately follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, 375 Park Ave, South Corning, NY 14830.

Donations in John's memory may be sent to: All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue Corning, NY 14830.

Kind words or fond memories of John can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now