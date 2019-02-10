|
|
Joyce A. Hosmer, 79, of St. Rte. 417, Woodhull, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on Thursday morning, February 7, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
Born in Troupsburg, NY on July 29, 1939, Joyce was the daughter of Luman and Madeline Prutsman Schenck. She was a 1958 graduate of Jasper Central School.
On September 28, 1958, she and Bernard R. Hosmer were married at the Jasper Methodist Church. Joyce was a homemaker and stay at home Mom, a role that she cherished. She was a member of the former Jasper Grange and was a member of the Jasper Senior Citizens group. She and Bernard were very active members of the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo.
Joyce built her life around her family. She cared for her children physically and spiritually and celebrated their accomplishments. She truly loved being Grandma to her dozen grandchildren and 14 greats. Her spare time was spent tending to her floral gardens and attending auctions with Bernard.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bernard Hosmer of Woodhull, her children and their partners, Pam and Cliff Miller of Corning, Rick Hosmer of Jasper, Kevin Hosmer of Hornell, James and Denise Hosmer of Hartly, Delaware, Charles Hosmer of Avoca, Peggy and Robert Lubberts of Woodhull and Jennifer Gunn and Scott Bingham of Conesus, grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Ballance, Kelly Erskine, Stephanie Miller, Stephen Miller, Michael (Samantha) Miller, Brianna (Ken) Mullins, Zachery Hosmer, Adam Hosmer (Sara Bauer), Shelby Hosmer (Ray Mauro), Nolan Lubberts, Noah Lubberts, Alexandria Lubberts, Sierra Gunn, Cole Bingham and Ella Bingham, 14 great grandchildren, brothers, Morris (Ruth) Schenck of Greenwood and Georgia and Dale (Helen) Schenck of Greenwood, sisters, Linda (Dale) Campbell of Avoca and Mona (Rick) Dray of Rexville and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday, February 11 from 1-3 and 6-8 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, Cty. Rte. 69, Canisteo, NY. Pastors Dan Pickering and Stephen Paul will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodhull Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 10, 2019