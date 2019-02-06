|
|
Saltsman, Judith K. (Judy) 75, of Hector, NY peacefully moved to her heavenly home on January 29, 2019. Born the beloved daughter of John and Eliza Baker on June 9, 1943 in Elmira, NY. September 29, 1962 she married the love of her life, Norman (Chuck) Saltsman.
Judy is survived by her daughter Kimberlee Karius, son Todd Saltsman, granddaughter Amanda Allen, and grandson Brandon (Jessica) Karius. Her precious great grandchildren, Paisley and Julia Allen, Briar Karius, and the soon to arrive Kenzie Karius. Her Goddaughter Brenda Clawson, and her daughter, Madison Grace. Sister-in-law, Roxann Baker, Aletha Smith, Norma (Richard) George, Lucy Saltsman, Marge Saltsman, and Chris Saltsman. Many loving nieces and nephews and their families. As well as, a host of others she called loving family and friends. Her extended family Chris Aho, Shelley Aho, Kenneth (Cassandra) Aho, their children, Heather Aho and her children.
Judy was preceded in passing by her father, John Baker, and her mother, Eliza (Seager) Baker her dedicated and loving husband Norman (Chuck) Saltsman, John W. Baker, her older brother, whom she admired and loved until the end.
Judy led a full and very active life. Her greatest and most loved rolls were wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She held the role of matriarch not only to those who she gave birth to but, to so many that she shared her love with. She also was a cafeteria worker, vineyard laborer, and avid cake decorator. Judy enjoyed bowling and was secretary and treasurer of one of the leagues she belonged to, in fact, the bowling alley is where the love of her life first laid eyes on her. To support her husband and the community she joined the Valois, Logan, Hector Ladies Auxiliary in 1982. In 37 years Judy served many positions including treasurer, vice president and President for over 20 years. She worked in the bakery at P&C and then Tops from the mid 1990's until June 2011, when she retired.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for May 4, 2019 at 2pm, at the Valois, Logan, Hector Firehouse, Hector, NY, officiated by Pastor Tom Davis. Burial of Norman (Chuck) and Judith (Judy) Saltsman will be held on May 5 at 2pm, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the VLH Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Nancy Davis, 5433 Davis View Lane, Hector, NY 14841.
Arrangements were made by the LaMarche Funeral Home in Hammondsport, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2019