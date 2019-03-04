|
Julie A. Hunt, age 74, of Beartown Road in Painted Post, NY died Friday, March 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Julie was born on July 25, 1944 in Corning to Claude and Clara Belle (Filkins) Vosburg and was a graduate of Northside High School. Julie worked for Ingersoll Rand for 15 years then retired from Corning Incorporated in 2002 as a shipping clerk with over 23 years of service. She married Thomas Hunt on October 25, 1978 in Painted Post. She enjoyed fishing, boating, and raced snowmobiles for Artic Cat and was named Ice Queen. She liked NASCAR racing, attending her granddaughter's softball games, was a member of Red Hats, Corning Lions, and attended Victory Highway Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her husband Tom; son, Jeremy (Angie) Hunt of Hammondsport; granddaughter, Annelise; several nieces and nephews; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Julie was predeceased by her son, Ryan Stewart; and a sister, June Venskytis.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6th from 3 - 5PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Julie's name to Bampa's House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 4, 2019