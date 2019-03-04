|
Karen Gaye Smyers, age 53, of Corning, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019 with her father and step-mother by her side.
She was predeceased by her loving mother Jerri Empey; grandparents, Jimmie Empey and Betty (Pete) Davis and William and Mable Hojnoski (Kinney).
Karen is survived by; her children, Kristy K. Snyder of Corning, NY, Rainer Kocher of Corning, NY, Taylor (Mike) Brizzee of Lawrenceville, PA, Meagan Dean of Corning, NY and Devon Dean of Thomasville, NC, her father, Larry (Liz) Hojnoski of Bath, NY; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; her brothers, Phillip Hojnoski of Zephyrhills, FL and Robert (Donna) Hojnoski of Cincinnati, OH and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Karen had worked as a Beautician in Corning and also at Corning, Inc. She was a past member of the Northern Riders MC. Karen loved to sing, and everything purple. She will be remembered as a happy caring person with a heart of gold, and open arms for anyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family and condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 4, 2019